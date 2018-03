A blast from Old Man Winter Wednesday morning means some school delays and a snow emergency. A quick two inches of snow fell and is making area roads slick. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says a Level 1 Snow Emergency is in effect. That means…Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drive carefully. You can find the updated school delays listed on this website under the weather icon.