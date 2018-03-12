Sports on TV

Adv10

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Mar. 12

GOLF

1:00 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, first round, at Palm Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Washington at Detroit

4 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Cincinnati at L.A. Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Houston

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Miami at Portland

PARALYMPIC GAMES

9 p.m.

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games

SOCCER

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Stoke City vs. Manchester

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Selection Special —

Tuesday, Mar. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA, in Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

ESPNU — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

ESPNU — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA, in Dayton, Ohio

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Tampa Bay at Phiadelphia

4 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Chicago Cubs at San Diego

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Colorado at Minnesota

PARALYMPIC GAMES

2 p.m.

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games

Midnight (Wednesday)

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Champions League, Manchester United vs. Sevilla —

Wednesday, Mar. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA, in Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA, in Dayton, Ohio

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

4 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Boston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at N.Y Rangers

PARALYMPIC GAMES

2 p.m.

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games —

Thursday, Mar. 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

noon

CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

12:30 p.m.

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

1:20

TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

1:50

TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

2:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

3 p.m.

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

3:50

TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

4:20

TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

6:45

TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

7:15

TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

7:30

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

9:15 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

9:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

9:45 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

10 p.m.

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, at Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, first round, at Phoenix, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Miami at N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Montreal

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Los Angeles

PARALYMPIC GAMES

1 a.m.

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games

2 p.m.

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games

SOCCER

2 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Europa League, teams TBA

2 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Europa League, teams TBA

TENNIS

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — BNP Paribas Open, Men’s and Women’s quarterfinals, at Indian Wells, Calif.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — BNP Paribas Open, Men’s and Women’s quarterfinals, at Indian Wells, Calif. —

Friday, Mar. 16

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, at Fontana, Calif.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, practice, at Fontana, Calif.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, final practice, at Fontana, Calif.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, at Fontana, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

12:30 p.m.

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

1:20

TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

1:50

TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

2:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

3:00 p.m.

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

3:50

TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

4:20

TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

6:45

TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

7:15

TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

7:30

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

ESPNU — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA

9:15 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

9:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

9:45 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

10 p.m.

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, at Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, second round, at Phoenix, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Atlanta at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

PARALYMPIC GAMES

1 a.m.

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games

2 p.m.

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games

7 p.m.

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games

11 p.m.

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games

TENNIS

3 p.m.

ESPN — BNP Paribas Open, Men’s quarterfinals, at Indian Wells, Calif.

10 p.m.

ESPN — BNP Paribas Open, Women’s semifinals at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA —

Saturday, March 17

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, at Fontana, Calif.

1 p.m.

FS1 — Weather Tech Sports Car Championship, at Sebring, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, qualifying, at Fontana, Calif.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, race, at Fontana, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

ESPN — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA

2:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

6 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

7 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

7:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

8:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

9:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, at Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, at Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, third round, at Phoenix, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Atlanta at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Oakland (split squad) at San Francisco (split squad)

PARALYMPIC GAMES

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games

SOCCER

8 a.m.

FS1 — FA Cup, Swansea vs. Tottenham

10:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Leicester City vs. Arsenal

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Watford

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Watford

TENNIS

3 p.m.

ESPN — BNP Paribas Open, Men’s semifinals, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA —

Sunday, March 18

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, at Fontana, Calif.

7 p.m.

FOX — NHRA Drag Racing, Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, at Gainesville, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

ESPN — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA

2:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

4:30 p.m.

CBS — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA

5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

6 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

7 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA

TruTv — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

8:30 p.m.

TNT — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA

9:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, at Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, final round, at Phoenix, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, Philadelphia at Minnesota

4 p.m.

MLB — Spring training, L.A. Angels at Texas

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Chicago

SOCCER

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Hanover 96

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Cologne vs. Bayer Leverkusen

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN — BNP Paribas Open, Men’s and Women’s finals, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA