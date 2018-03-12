Sports on TV

Adv10
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Mar. 12
GOLF
1:00 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, first round, at Palm Beach, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Washington at Detroit
4 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Cincinnati at L.A. Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at Houston
10:30 p.m.
NBA — Miami at Portland
PARALYMPIC GAMES
9 p.m.
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games
SOCCER
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Stoke City vs. Manchester
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Women’s Selection Special —
Tuesday, Mar. 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA, in Dayton, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
ESPNU — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
ESPNU — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA, in Dayton, Ohio
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Tampa Bay at Phiadelphia
4 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Chicago Cubs at San Diego
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Colorado at Minnesota
PARALYMPIC GAMES
2 p.m.
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games
Midnight (Wednesday)
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Champions League, Manchester United vs. Sevilla —
Wednesday, Mar. 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA, in Dayton, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA, in Dayton, Ohio
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament, first round, teams TBA
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
4 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Boston
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at N.Y Rangers
PARALYMPIC GAMES
2 p.m.
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games —
Thursday, Mar. 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
noon
CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
12:30 p.m.
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
1:20
TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
1:50
TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
2:30 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
3 p.m.
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
3:50
TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
4:20
TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
6:45
TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
7 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
7:15
TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
7:30
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
9:15 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
9:30 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
9:45 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
10 p.m.
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, at Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, first round, at Phoenix, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Miami at N.Y. Mets
4 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Montreal
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Los Angeles
PARALYMPIC GAMES
1 a.m.
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games
2 p.m.
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games
SOCCER
2 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Europa League, teams TBA
2 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Europa League, teams TBA
TENNIS
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — BNP Paribas Open, Men’s and Women’s quarterfinals, at Indian Wells, Calif.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — BNP Paribas Open, Men’s and Women’s quarterfinals, at Indian Wells, Calif. —
Friday, Mar. 16
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, at Fontana, Calif.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, practice, at Fontana, Calif.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, final practice, at Fontana, Calif.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, at Fontana, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
12:30 p.m.
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
1:20
TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
1:50
TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
2:30 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
3:00 p.m.
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
3:50
TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
4:20
TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
6:45
TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
7 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
7:15
TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
7:30
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
ESPNU — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA
9:15 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
9:30 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
9:45 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
10 p.m.
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, first round, teams TBA
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, at Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, second round, at Phoenix, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Atlanta at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
PARALYMPIC GAMES
1 a.m.
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games
2 p.m.
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games
7 p.m.
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games
11 p.m.
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games
TENNIS
3 p.m.
ESPN — BNP Paribas Open, Men’s quarterfinals, at Indian Wells, Calif.
10 p.m.
ESPN — BNP Paribas Open, Women’s semifinals at Indian Wells, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA —
Saturday, March 17
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, at Fontana, Calif.
1 p.m.
FS1 — Weather Tech Sports Car Championship, at Sebring, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, qualifying, at Fontana, Calif.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, race, at Fontana, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
ESPN — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA
2:30 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
5 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
6 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
7 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
7:30 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
8:30 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
9:30 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, at Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, at Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, third round, at Phoenix, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Atlanta at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Oakland (split squad) at San Francisco (split squad)
PARALYMPIC GAMES
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games
SOCCER
8 a.m.
FS1 — FA Cup, Swansea vs. Tottenham
10:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Leicester City vs. Arsenal
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Watford
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Liverpool vs. Watford
TENNIS
3 p.m.
ESPN — BNP Paribas Open, Men’s semifinals, at Indian Wells, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, first round, teams TBA —
Sunday, March 18
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, at Fontana, Calif.
7 p.m.
FOX — NHRA Drag Racing, Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, at Gainesville, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
ESPN — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA
2:30 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
4:30 p.m.
CBS — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA
5 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
6 p.m.
TNT — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
7 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA
TruTv — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
8:30 p.m.
TNT — NIT Tournament, second round, teams TBA
9:30 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, at Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, final round, at Phoenix, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, Philadelphia at Minnesota
4 p.m.
MLB — Spring training, L.A. Angels at Texas
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Chicago
SOCCER
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Hanover 96
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Cologne vs. Bayer Leverkusen
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN — BNP Paribas Open, Men’s and Women’s finals, at Indian Wells, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Tournament, second round, teams TBA