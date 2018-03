It’s the first day of spring but winter has decided to stick around a little longer. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. It means that our area could receive 2 to 4 inches of snowfall. The Ohio Department of Transportation says it plans to have crews on area roadways in anticipation of the wintery precipitation. O-Dot reminds drivers to give snow plow crews plenty of room to work.