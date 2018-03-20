Spring snow storm prep

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Even though spring is officially here, someone did not tell Mother Nature.

Ohio Department of Transportation District five is busy preparing for the upcoming snow storm. Muskingum County Manager Phil Valentine said this storm, after the last few days of warmer weather, will make clearing the roads easier.

“When you get this kind of events in March, a good thing is the pavement ground temperatures are a lot warmer so, they’re calling for 2-4 inches. We’re not expecting any bonding on the payments,” said Valentine.

Even though it will be cold, Valentine says he does not expect too much ice freezing on the road. He said the longer days of March will also help the O-Dot crews clear the roads faster.

“We’ll have our 16 plow trucks out. That’s about what we’ll have here in the county. We’ll be using our liquids, using our salt. The warm temperatures we are going to have, it doesn’t really look like it’s going to get below freezing until daylight. So the salt and the liquid should be really effective,” said Valentine.

Valentine said it will be a really slushy snow on the ground tomorrow morning when people are driving into work. He said as always make sure you slow down and give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination.