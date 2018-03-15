State Audit Critical of Village of Dresden

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost’s office has issued a report that is critical of the financial actions of the Village of Dresden.

It cited the Mayor, Village Council and Fiscal officer in material weaknesses in a recent audit. The auditor’s finding summary recommended the Village Fiscal Officer modify appropriations with the Village Council before incurring obligation that would cause expenditures to exceed appropriations.

Some of the problems included: vehicle bonds were not booked properly in the Police Cruiser Fund in 2013, The Village recorded gasoline tax receipts totaling $17,356 in 2014 and $17,995 in 2013 in the General Fund instead of allocating them to the Street Construction, Maintenance and Repair and State Highway Funds.

The report stated that accurate financial reporting is the responsibility of the Fiscal Officer and Village Council. The audit showed that some of the mistakes were corrected and some were not and others were in the process of being corrected.

The report is available for view at ohioauditor.gov.