Student Walkout Planned ZHS to Honor Victims

Students in Zanesville and the rest of the country plan a walkout in support of the Parkland shooting victims. It’s planned for 10:00 Wednesday and is expected to last 17 minutes outside the classroom. Each minute will honor the victims killed in the incident at Stoneman Douglass High School. Zanesville City School officials say they are supporting the effort and the students will either walk outside of the high school or if the weather is bad will meet inside the gym. Crooksville School officials say they are also supporting a walkout by students this morning.