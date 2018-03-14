Students at school shooting site walk out, risk discipline

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — Some students at an Ohio high school that had a shooting last year joined the nationwide student walkouts to protest gun violence, despite being warned they could face detention or more serious discipline.

The Springfield News-Sun reports about 10 students exited West Liberty-Salem High School as a group of supporters across the street cheered Wednesday.

The students weren’t deterred by school warnings that they’d face consequences for leaving.

Superintendent Kraig Hissong says campus isn’t the place for political demonstrations and it’s not in the district’s interest to endorse political movements.

The student most severely injured in the West Liberty shooting urged classmates to instead honor victims of the recent Florida school massacre through a memorial Wednesday in the school gym.

Hissong says that was allowed because it’s nonpolitical and indoors.

