Students participate in science fair at John Glenn High School

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- Students at a local school put on their lab coats and explored the gift of science.

John Glenn High School hosted its annual science fair. Students in 5th through 12th grades participated in the fair. The students did projects on different subjects such as chemistry, physical science, and robotics.

“Science Day came about I just felt there was a need to emphasize the importance of science to our young adults here; and try to get them excited about it,” said Doug Joy a science teacher at John Glenn High School. “Allow them to explore some ideas that maybe some interests that may have.”

Students started signing up for the fair back in October and finally presented their projects today. There were 66 projects total with about 100 students participating. The fair gives students an opportunity to further explore topics learned in the classroom on their own time.

“When you pick a subject and expand your knowledge throughout time it’s very interesting to find out what you’ll actually come across,” said Madyson Woodburn, a 10th grade student at John Glenn who did a project on mitosis. “Like I already had background knowledge of mitosis because we already learned about it but then I actually learned more about it throughout the procedures that we went through.”

The projects were judged by 26 community members and winners received gift certificates. The winners will now move onto the district competition. Also, two students were awarded scholarships to attend the NASA space camp in Alabama this summer. The science fair wrapped up with a career expo with businesses and professionals from a variety of backgrounds.