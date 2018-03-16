Suspect charged in Coshocton drug bust

COSHOCTON, Ohio–Authorities announced Friday that a Coshocton area man has been formally charged in connection with a drug bust.

Coshocton County Sheriff Tim Rogers said 42-year-old Christopher Bradley has been charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree.

Rogers said Bradley may face additional charges in connection to the drug investigation.

Bradley was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 300 block of North 3rd Street in Coshocton where detectives seized drugs, drug related items and cash.

Rogers said four other adults were arrested at the residence but have been released from custody.

On February 23rd, authorities searched the same home on North 3rd Street and confiscated several types of drugs and cash.