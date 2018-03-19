Tackling Spring Lawn Chores

(NBC News) Business is picking up at lawn mower service centers all across the country as homeowners prepare to tackle spring lawn chores.

That means it’s also time for tune-ups on your lawn mowers, trimmers and other outdoor power equipment.

Fresh oil and clean fuel are a must.

“The reason for that is the fuel in there may be stale,and trying to start it up will circulate it through the gas lines and through all the starting parts and make it much harder to deal with,” says Paul Hope of Consumer Reports.

Draining the old gas might be necessary, especially if it has too much ethanol in it.

“Ethanol’s an alcohol. It dries up your skin. It dries up all the rubber products inside the motor,” explains small engine expert Kenny Harnach.

Make sure the gas you’re buying has 10-percent or less ethanol in it, or better yet, search out a gas station that sells ethanol-free gasoline.