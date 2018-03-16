Hundreds took part in an annual networking event that honors companies in Muskingum County.

The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Spring Break Breakfast is taking place Friday morning at Muskingum Recreation Center’s Gym.

At the event the ACES awards will be given out to businesses that have made improvements to their facilities, through expansion, new equipment or vehicles.

Officials said the awards show businesses in the area are supported.

Those in attendance also heard from motivational speaker Chad Willett. Willett had a role in the hit film, “She’s All That.”

Willett is speaking about smashing the box to unlock your creative energies through 4 simple techniques that gets us out of our head (Mental Prison) and into a creative space.

He has also presented for major companies including Johns Hopkins University, JDSA Law, First National Bank, Nationwide Insurance, Discover Financial Services, Performance Academies, Direct Energy, Grange Insurance, Western & Southern Life and Slippery Rock University.

We’ll have more from the Spring Break Event on the WHIZ News at 6.