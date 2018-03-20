Third graders making a difference

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Third graders are usually taught reading, writing, and math skills but a local teacher is making sure they also learn about giving back.

Third graders from John McIntire spent days helping out at Christ’s Table by serving food, cleaning dishes, and interacting with those in need. The third graders also raised $650 to donate to Christ’s Table. Their teacher, Samantha Balo, said the students did this by creating and selling shirts.

“We have a huge economics project where we learn how to be business owners or entrepreneurs. We’ve researched all kinds of entrepreneurs and then we created a project. These are student-designed t-shirts, that are on sale on Amazon. We worked with the small business owner, Mrs. Ross. She helped us design these, upload them and sell them,” said Balo.

Balo said the amount of assistance the third graders have given is remarkable. She said the children have been extremely helpful since the beginning of the project.

‘They’re so immersed in it through the designing of the shirts. Through getting it on Amazon, through marketing it throughout the school and then being able to physically give it back. They can see the whole process,” said Balo.

Balo said she’s so proud of the third graders for all of their hard work and help.