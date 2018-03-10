Third time’s the charm for District Champions Meadowbrook

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Meadowbrook Colts are District Champions after beating Zanesville 56-44 on Saturday night at the Anne C. Steele Center at Muskingum University.

The Colts lost to the ECOL Champion Blue Devils twice during the regular season– by only a combined four points. But they got their revenge when it mattered most in their third meeting of the season.

Zanesville put themselves in an early hole when Marshall commit, and co-Division II East District Player of the Year, Cameron Brooks-Harris picked up two fouls just minutes into the game. Brooks-Harris would sit the remainder of the quarter.

Aronde Myers and Cobe Curry picked their team up though in the absence of their star teammate. Myers scored 11 first-half points, while Curry added 9. The two combined for 20 of Zanesville’s 24 first half points. They went into the locker room trailing by just a single point despite being short-handed.

Brooks-Harris would pick up his third foul early in the second half, and would be forced back to bench. He didn’t score his first basket until under a minute to play in the third quarter. He would eventually foul out late in the fourth quarter, and finish his final game as a Blue Devil with just 7 points.

The other other half of the co-Player of the Year Award was of course on the other side of the floor in Meadowbrook’s Trey Singleton. Singleton scored just four first-half points, but took over in the second half scoring 17 of his 21 points in the final 16 minutes.

Singleton scored a crucial three-point play late in the game to help seal victory for the Colts. His teammate Davis Black also added 18 points for Meadowbrook, while Peyton Neff added 12.

Meadowbrook now advances to the Regional Semifinal where they will face Fairland. That game will be played Thursday evening at The Convo at Ohio University. Tip-off will be at approximately 8 p.m.