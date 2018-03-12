Threats made at West Muskingum Schools

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Sheriffs Department said a West Muskingum Middle School student allegedly made a school shooting threat March 12th and was taken into custody.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said while deputies were at West Muskingum, they were informed by students that a school shooting threat was made.

“We had students that heard something, they seen something, so they said something.” We did take a student into custody. He’s been transported to J.D.C. (Juvenile Detention Center,)” said Sheriff Lutz.

Deputies were already at the West Muskingum Schools due to a threat being made by a different student on Friday. Sheriff Lutz said guns were not brought to any of the schools in either situation, but the Sheriff’s Department and the schools took the threats seriously.

“There were no weapons brought to school in either one of these incidents. There’s been no student in imminent threat or in any imminent danger at this point. We’ve seen an influx of these calls,” said Sheriff Lutz.

Sheriff Lutz said the person who made the threats on Friday has not yet been identified and the investigation is still ongoing.