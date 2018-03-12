Tickets on sale for Mark Dantonio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Tickets are now on sale to see Zanesville native and current Michigan State University Head Football Coach speak.

Mark Dantonio will be speaking at Zanesville High School on May 11th at 5 P.M. There will be a dinner as well as a meet and greet with several former players.

“Former players that played for coach Dantonio, got a lot of Coach Dantonio’s players that he played with, are coming back and they want to be a part of this program as well too. For example, Aaron Bates. John Glenn Graduate… We’ve invited Le’veon Bell. We’re hoping Le’veon Bell will come back,” said Co-Chair Ron Bucci.

Bucci said 400 pre-sale tickets have already been sold and all the proceeds will go to the Zanesville Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

“The money raised is going to go to a great cause. I know the alumni association gives out seven $1,000 scholarships a year. We’ll be able to increase that by at least one and maybe two next year,” said Bucci.

Bucci said Dantonio will be part of the 200th anniversary of the Zanesville City Schools. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at Varsity Title Services.