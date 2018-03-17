Titans releasing defensive lineman Sylvester Williams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have told defensive lineman Sylvester Williams they are releasing him after one season into a three-year deal signed a year ago.

The Titans announced Saturday they were releasing Williams.

The 28th pick overall in 2013 by Denver, Williams spent his first four seasons with the Broncos where he started 48 games and had 5½ sacks with 94 tackles. Williams signed with Tennessee in March 2017 and started 11 of 15 games. He finished with four tackles for loss and three quarterback pressures with 26 tackles.

Williams’ base salary for this season was $5 million and $5.5 million in 2019.

The Titans also released defensive lineman Karl Klug on Friday with Williams the sixth player released since March 8.

