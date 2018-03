The doors are open at T.J. Maxx’s new location.

A ribbon cutting took place Thursday morning at the store’s Colony Square Mall location.

The clothing and home goods retailer was formally located in the Northpointe Shopping Plaza.

T.J. Maxx was founded in 1976, and together with Marshalls, forms The Marmaxx Group, the largest off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S.