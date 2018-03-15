Torres double lifts Atletico, crowd trouble in Bilbao

LONDON (AP) — Fernando Torres scored twice as Atletico Madrid marched into the quarterfinals of the Europa League by thrashing Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 Thursday.

Marseille progressed after a 2-1 second-leg victory at Athletic Bilbao that was marred by crowd trouble. Lazio advanced with a 2-0 win at Dinamo Kiev while Leipzig drew 1-1 at Zenit to go through 3-2 on aggregate.

Viktoria Plzen beat Sporting 2-1 after extra time but it was not enough to prevent the visiting team reaching the last eight 3-2 on aggregate.

The remaining three games, including Arsenal vs. AC Milan, are scheduled for later Thursday. The quarterfinal draw will be held Friday.

___

TORRES ON TARGET

Torres’ two goals for Atletico came in the second half against Lokomotiv.

He converted a penalty in the 65th minute after substitute Antoine Griezmann was fouled by goalkeeper Anton Kochenkov before adding his second with a low right-foot shot five minutes later.

Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and substitute Antoine Griezmann were also on target for Atletico. Maciej Rybus scored for host Lokomotiv.

Atletico, winner of the competition in 2010 and 2012, advanced 8-1 on aggregate.

____

MORE VIOLENCE

Bilbao police said two security guards received minor injuries after being attacked by Marseille fans, and that three supporters had been detained.

There was also trouble in the previous round against Spartak Moscow when a police officer died after clashes involving both sets of fans outside the stadium.

On the field Thursday, captain Dimitri Payet followed up his first-leg goal by scoring a penalty in the return match to stretch Marseille’s aggregate lead to 4-1.

Lucas Ocampos made it 2-0 on the night after fooling two defenders and shooting low past goalkeeper Iago Herrerin before Inaki Williams pulled one back for Bilbao, which had Aritz Aduriz sent off in the 76th minute.

___

OTHER GAMES

Lucas gave Lazio a 23rd-minute lead in Kiev when he headed in a corner from Luis Alberto and Stefan de Vrij completed a 4-2 aggregate win with seven minutes to go.

Leipzig took control at Zenit as Jean-Kevin Augustin’s low shot gave them a 22nd-minute lead.

Sebastian Driussi leveled by volleying home a cross from Domenico Criscito in first-half stoppage time. Timo Werner then missed a penalty for Leipzig but the German team still went through 3-2 on aggregate.