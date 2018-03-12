Tri-Valley to host second annual 3-on-3 tournament

DRESDEN, Ohio — Tri-Valley will be hosting their second annual 3-on-3 tournament on Sunday, March 25th at the high school.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Tri-Valley girls basketball team. Each participant will receive a free t-shirt, and first place teams in each bracket will receive awards. There is a three-game guarantee for each team.

“It helps with our summer program. Team shootouts, team camps, things like that. Also just different team expenses, such as team meals, equipment, those types of things. It helps differ some of those costs,” explained girls basketball coach Kurt Kaufman.

You can find registration information below:

WHERE: Tri-Valley High School

WHEN: Sunday, March 25, 2018

FEES: $60 per Team for pre-registration

$70 per Team for late registration

# OF PLAYERS: 3 or 4 players

BRACKETS

5th and 6th grade– Registration: 11:30 a.m., Game Times: Noon – 2 p.m.

7th and 8th grade– Registration: 2 p.m., Game Times: 2:30 – 4 p.m.

High School– Registration: 4 p.m., Game Times: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register by March 20, 2018 to guarantee a t-shirt.

Mail Registration & Payments to:

TV Lady Dawgs Basketball Boosters

Abby Baughman

5009 Dresden Court

Zanesville, OH 43701

Phone: (740)819-1530

*PayPal payments also available.