Trump’s Surprise Announcement: Tillerson Fired

(NBC News) President Trump has removed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, and replaced him with C.I.A. Director Mike Pompeo.

The surprise announcement came Tuesday morning.

The president thanked Tillerson and announced his replacement on Twitter.

“We got along quite well, but we disagreed on things,” Mr. Trump said of Tillerson shortly after the announcement.

Secretary of State Tillerson had just returned from a trip to several countries in Africa.

Tillerson had said earlier he would not quit his position, despite reports of disagreements with the White House.