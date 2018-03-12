United Way tax self-service

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties Tax Clinic schedule is full but, United Way is still able to help you file your taxes.

Community Impact Director Becky Clawson said United Way of M.P.M. helps about 1,500 a year file their taxes. She said even though the schedule is full she recommends calling 2-1-1 to see if any spots have opened up and they also have a self-service option.

“Even though we may not have an appointment space for you, you can still use this free resource to complete your tax return for 2017,” said Clawson.

If you need access to a computer, you can use the computer from United Ways Tax Clinic on Friday’s from 1 to 4 P.M.