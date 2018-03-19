Veterans Appreciation Foundation breakfest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Veterans Appreciation Foundation is holding multiple events throughout the year to say thank you to everyone who fought for the U.S.

The first event will be a free breakfast this weekend for all current and retired military. The breakfast will be at Eagles on Saturday March 24th from 8 to 11 am. Green Valley Golf Course General Manager Steve Galloway said giving food to the military is just a great way to say thank you.

“We just wanted to do something for the veterans and give back to them. The sponsors around Zanesville have just got on board with it and it’s grown and it’s just going to keep growing. You can’t say enough giving back to Veterans because they deserve it so much,” said Galloway.

Galloway said giving food isn’t the only service the veterans appreciation foundation provides. There will also be Flags of Honor at Zanesville High School, as well as multiple fundraising events in June.

“Sunday it culminates out here with the golf outing and Fink’s Harley Davidson is giving away a bike that day,” said Galloway.

Galloway said he is hoping for a packed house at the Eagles on Saturday March 24th, so as many veterans as possible can receive the thanks they deserve.