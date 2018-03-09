Weather Discussion

FRIDAY 3/9:

TODAY: Scattered Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High 37

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 22

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Not as Cold. High 43

DISCUSSION:

We will warm into the upper 30s today with scattered snow showers continuing. Little if any accumulation expected. However, with breezy conditions once again, it will only feel like it’s in the mid teens this morning and upper 20s this afternoon.

Saturday looks to be a pleasant but chilly start to the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. An area of low pressure will push out of the southern plains into the SE U.S. this weekend. It appears the majority of precipitation will remain south of Ohio but some rain and snow will be possible Sunday afternoon/evening into Monday.

Don’t forget to “Spring Forward” Saturday night as we go to Daylight Saving Time at 2 AM on Sunday.

Have a Great Friday!

