Wednesday’s Scores

by Associated Press on March 14, 2018 at 7:54 pm

BOYS BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 2A=

Second Round=

Philadelphia MC&S 92, Christopher Dock 38

Scranton Holy Cross 61, Bishop McCort 39

Sewickley Academy Panthers 44, Ridgway 41

PIAA Class 3A=

Second Round=

Lancaster Mennonite 52, Westinghouse 50

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 77, Notre Dame Green Pond 51

Richland 48, Mercyhurst Prep 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 1A=

Second Round=

Bishop Carroll 51, Winchester Thurston 28

Farrell 63, North Clarion 58

Jenkintown 47, Linden Hall 21

Juniata Valley 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 28

The Christian Academy 42, Benton 29

PIAA Class 4A=

Second Round=

Berks Catholic 41, Kennard-Dale 32

Gwynedd Mercy 37, Nanticoke Area 26

Lancaster Catholic 32, Allentown Central Catholic 30

Pittsburgh North Catholic 68, Ambridge 40

Villa Maria 55, Beaver Area 40

PIAA Class 5A=

Second Round=

Archbishop Carroll 39, Lower Dauphin 37

Gateway 57, Harbor Creek 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Post Views: 1