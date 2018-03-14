Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 2A=
Second Round=
Philadelphia MC&S 92, Christopher Dock 38
Scranton Holy Cross 61, Bishop McCort 39
Sewickley Academy Panthers 44, Ridgway 41
PIAA Class 3A=
Second Round=
Lancaster Mennonite 52, Westinghouse 50
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 77, Notre Dame Green Pond 51
Richland 48, Mercyhurst Prep 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 1A=
Second Round=
Bishop Carroll 51, Winchester Thurston 28
Farrell 63, North Clarion 58
Jenkintown 47, Linden Hall 21
Juniata Valley 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 28
The Christian Academy 42, Benton 29
PIAA Class 4A=
Second Round=
Berks Catholic 41, Kennard-Dale 32
Gwynedd Mercy 37, Nanticoke Area 26
Lancaster Catholic 32, Allentown Central Catholic 30
Pittsburgh North Catholic 68, Ambridge 40
Villa Maria 55, Beaver Area 40
PIAA Class 5A=
Second Round=
Archbishop Carroll 39, Lower Dauphin 37
Gateway 57, Harbor Creek 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/