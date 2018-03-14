Wednesday’s Scores

by Associated Press on March 14, 2018 at 9:51 pm

BOYS BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 2A=

Second Round=

Constitution 86, Bishop Guilfoyle 59

Jeannette 62, Cambridge Springs 60

Moravian Academy 74, Northwest Area 46

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 74, Coudersport 66

Philadelphia MC&S 92, Christopher Dock 38

Scranton Holy Cross 61, Bishop McCort 39

Sewickley Academy Panthers 44, Ridgway 41

West Middlesex 73, Conemaugh Township 42

PIAA Class 3A=

Second Round=

Camp Hill Trinity 69, Dobbins 41

Fairview 56, Seton-LaSalle 54, OT

Greenville 62, Lincoln Park Charter 55

Lancaster Mennonite 52, Westinghouse 50

Loyalsock 54, Valley Forge Military 50

Neumann-Goretti 62, Wyoming Seminary 44

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 77, Notre Dame Green Pond 51

Richland 48, Mercyhurst Prep 42

PIAA Class 6A=

Second Round=

Abington 66, St. Joseph’s Prep 61

Abraham Lincoln 65, Hempfield 55, 2OT

Allderdice 44, Penn Hills 41

Central Bucks West 60, Reading 47, OT

Hazleton Area 69, Pocono Mountain West 50

Neshaminy 88, Lower Merion 87, 2OT

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 75, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 71

Pine-Richland 83, State College 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 1A=

Second Round=

Bishop Carroll 51, Winchester Thurston 28

Farrell 63, North Clarion 58

Jenkintown 47, Linden Hall 21

Juniata Valley 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 28

Kennedy Catholic 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47

Lebanon Catholic 55, Greenwood 24

Lourdes Regional 63, Sullivan County 47

The Christian Academy 42, Benton 29

PIAA Class 4A=

Second Round=

Berks Catholic 41, Kennard-Dale 32

Bonner-Prendergast 40, Bethlehem Catholic 38

Gwynedd Mercy 37, Nanticoke Area 26

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58, Forest Hills 46

Lancaster Catholic 32, Allentown Central Catholic 30

Pittsburgh North Catholic 68, Ambridge 40

Scranton Prep 57, Lower Moreland 31

Villa Maria 55, Beaver Area 40

PIAA Class 5A=

Second Round=

Archbishop Carroll 39, Lower Dauphin 37

Archbishop Wood 48, Twin Valley 35

Gateway 57, Harbor Creek 25

Harrisburg Academy 55, Abington Heights 34

Mars 61, Thomas Jefferson 53

Oakland Catholic 46, Palmyra 34

Southern Lehigh 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 29

West Chester Henderson 57, Susquehannock 47

