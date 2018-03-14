Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 2A=
Second Round=
Constitution 86, Bishop Guilfoyle 59
Jeannette 62, Cambridge Springs 60
Moravian Academy 74, Northwest Area 46
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 74, Coudersport 66
Philadelphia MC&S 92, Christopher Dock 38
Scranton Holy Cross 61, Bishop McCort 39
Sewickley Academy Panthers 44, Ridgway 41
West Middlesex 73, Conemaugh Township 42
PIAA Class 3A=
Second Round=
Camp Hill Trinity 69, Dobbins 41
Fairview 56, Seton-LaSalle 54, OT
Greenville 62, Lincoln Park Charter 55
Lancaster Mennonite 52, Westinghouse 50
Loyalsock 54, Valley Forge Military 50
Neumann-Goretti 62, Wyoming Seminary 44
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 77, Notre Dame Green Pond 51
Richland 48, Mercyhurst Prep 42
PIAA Class 6A=
Second Round=
Abington 66, St. Joseph’s Prep 61
Abraham Lincoln 65, Hempfield 55, 2OT
Allderdice 44, Penn Hills 41
Central Bucks West 60, Reading 47, OT
Hazleton Area 69, Pocono Mountain West 50
Neshaminy 88, Lower Merion 87, 2OT
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 75, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 71
Pine-Richland 83, State College 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 1A=
Second Round=
Bishop Carroll 51, Winchester Thurston 28
Farrell 63, North Clarion 58
Jenkintown 47, Linden Hall 21
Juniata Valley 52, Berlin-Brothersvalley 28
Kennedy Catholic 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47
Lebanon Catholic 55, Greenwood 24
Lourdes Regional 63, Sullivan County 47
The Christian Academy 42, Benton 29
PIAA Class 4A=
Second Round=
Berks Catholic 41, Kennard-Dale 32
Bonner-Prendergast 40, Bethlehem Catholic 38
Gwynedd Mercy 37, Nanticoke Area 26
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58, Forest Hills 46
Lancaster Catholic 32, Allentown Central Catholic 30
Pittsburgh North Catholic 68, Ambridge 40
Scranton Prep 57, Lower Moreland 31
Villa Maria 55, Beaver Area 40
PIAA Class 5A=
Second Round=
Archbishop Carroll 39, Lower Dauphin 37
Archbishop Wood 48, Twin Valley 35
Gateway 57, Harbor Creek 25
Harrisburg Academy 55, Abington Heights 34
Mars 61, Thomas Jefferson 53
Oakland Catholic 46, Palmyra 34
Southern Lehigh 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 29
West Chester Henderson 57, Susquehannock 47
