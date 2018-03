Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday NCAA TOURNAMENT Men Regional Championship

South: Nevada-Loyola of Chicago winner vs. Kansas State-Kentucky winner at Philips Arena, TBA

West: Texas A&M-Michigan winner vs. Florida State-Gonzaga winner at STAPLES Center, TBA

Women Regional Semifinals

Albany: South Carolina vs. Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.

Albany: UConn vs. Duke, 2 p.m.

Spokane: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Spokane: Oregon vs. Central Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

PRESEASON BASEBALL Grapefruit League

NY Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

NY Yankees (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. NY Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Cactus League

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. LA Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. LA Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Sacramento (PCL) at Tempe, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC at New England, 1:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Australian Grand Prix Qualifying, Melbourne, 2 a.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck, Alpha Energy Solutions 250 Qualifying, Martinsville, Va., 11:05 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, STP 500 Qualifying, Martinsville, Va., 5:10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour/WTA, Miami Open, Key Biscayne, Fla.

Golf

International Federation of PGA Tours, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas

PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.

PGA Tour Champions, Rapiscan Systems Classic, Biloxi, Miss.

Web.com Tour, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Broussard, La.

Sunday NCAA TOURNAMENT Men Regional Championship

East: Villanova-West Virginia winner vs. Purdue-Texas Tech winner at TD Garden, TBA

Midwest: Kansas-Clemson winner vs. Duke-Syracuse winner at CenturyLink Center Omaha, TBA

Women Regional Championship

Kansas City: N.C. State-Mississippi State winner vs. UCLA-Texas winner, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington: Oregon State-Baylor winner vs. Louisville-Stanford winner, Noon

PRESEASON BASEBALL Grapefruit League

Miami (ss) vs. NY Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cactus League

Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

LA Dodgers at LA Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne, 1:10 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour/WTA, Miami Open, Key Biscayne, Fla.

Golf

International Federation of PGA Tours, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas

PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.

PGA Tour Champions, Rapiscan Systems Classic, Biloxi, Miss.

Web.com Tour, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Broussard, La.