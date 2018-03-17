Weekend Wire 03.17.18p

This is the WHIZ Weekend Wire. Covering headlines from the week past and featuring what will be happening locally during the week ahead.

State Auditor Investigations

Muskingum County has drawn the attention of the Ohio Auditor’s Office with separate financial incidents involving the village of Dresden and the County Engineer’s Office.

State Auditor Dave Yost’s Office recently issued a report criticizing actions taken by the village of Dresden in 2013. The report stated that accurate financial reporting is the responsibility of the village fiscal officer and the village council and that the fiscal officer should notify the council of modified costs that would cause expenditures to exceed appropriations.

Yost’s Office also executed a search warrant at the office of Muskingum County Engineer Doug Davis. The warrant stems from a December 2017 complaint that alleged improprieties involving the engineer’s office.

As state auditors look over Davis’ office records, Davis says he is awaiting their findings and will comply with any corrective measures the state will request.

Winter Weather

Mother nature delivered another round of snow Tuesday night that delayed many local schools and led to a 70-vehicle pile-up in Morrow County.

Zanesville City Council Meeting

The Zanesville City Council convened its first meeting of March. The council gave a second reading of an ordinance, that if passed during the next meeting will result in the expanding of funds relating to the Lock #10 Canal Trail Project.

Mayor Jeff Tilton recommended the reappointment of Gary Long to the Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority Board. Long’s term will run through 2023.

New Visitors Guide

The Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce recently released the 2018 Visitors Guide.

This year’s version includes a two-page spread with motorcycle routes that begin and end in Muskingum County.

The new visitors guide can be found at the Muskingum County Welcome Center.

Zanesville Resident Turns 100

Donna Schumacher was born March 12, 1918 in Cumberland, Ohio, and on March 18, 2018 she was able to celebrate her 100th birthday in Zanesville with family and friends.

She and her husband had two daughters, two granddaughters, and three great-grandchildren.

Schumacher still enjoys playing bingo and loves all animals and children.

Local Business Establishes Contest to Promote New Start-Ups

Ryan Dodson, Owner of American Pride Power Equipment is holding a giveaway for young people who want to start their own lawn mowing businesses.

“It’s a push mower, an edger, a trimmer and a blower,” Dodson said. “And we’re just going to help a few kids get started in the mowing business. High school or recent graduate.”

To enter, you need to submit your name, address, and answer a few questions online at americanpridepower.com/Start-Mowing/

Three winners will be announced Saturday, March 31, on American Pride’s Facebook page.

Regional Stakeholder Meeting

A regional stakeholder meeting to discuss the direction of education in Ohio will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Zanesville High School.

The meeting will be hosted by the Muskingum County Community Foundation and will give parents, educators, students an opportunity to provide feedback and input on Ohio’s Draft Education Strategic Plan.

Several topics will be addressed and attendees will be able to offer input and suggestions on them.

The meeting is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. The MCCF is hosting the meeting in partnership with Philanthropy Ohio and the State Board. You can register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/muskingum-county-regional-stakeholder-meeting-tickets-43138290789