An express Zanesville medical facility has closed its doors.

Xpress Orthocare which is located at 3089 Maple Avenue abruptly closed on March 7th.

A spokesman for the company, Holly Voltz, confirmed the closing earlier this week.

On the company’s website, a note is posted that states: “It has been our pleasure to provide care to the community.”

The business has closed effective 3/7/18.