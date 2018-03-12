Z-vlle Man Sentenced to 13 Years for Robbery

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says a Zanesville appeared in Common Pleas Court for sentencing Monday. Harry Krouskoupf III received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of theft and two counts of robbery, with a repeat offender specification. Zanesville Police say Krouskoupf was arrested December 21st of 2017 for robbing the CVS Pharmacy on Maple Avenue and he was a suspect in the robbery of the Murphy USA gas station on the Maysville Pike. Judge Mark Fleegle also ordered Krouskoupf to make restitution in the amount of just over $1,000.