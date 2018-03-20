Zane State to Eliminate a Small Number of Jobs

Zane State College Tuesday announced that it will be cutting some positions on campus. Spokesman Nick Welch, in a news release, stated that “in response to outside factors, the College will adjust its workforce in the coming months to position itself to serve students, partners, and communities in the best manner possible. This will involve eliminating a small number of jobs that are still being determined.” Chief human resources officer Dr. James Kemper says “Zane State realizes higher education is evolving. Therefore we are taking strides to align our goals and create a flexible organization that can respond as the economy rises and falls. These changes will enable us to be a staple in Zanesville, Cambridge and surrounding communities for decades to come.”