Zanesville Community High School receives grant for renovations, new programming

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local school will soon go through a renovation project thanks to a grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

More than four million dollars was awarded to four community schools in the state. Zanesville Community High School was one of the schools given the award and will receive nearly $300,000 to build a new school and renovate its current building.

“We’re going to build a building that’s in the back of this property that’s going to be basically the hub of the CTE, voag program,” said Steven Foreman the Director of Title One of Zanesville City Schools. “We’re going to build a walkway that’s going to go from the Zanesville Community High School to that facility and we’re going to remodel areas of the existing structure of Zanesville Community High School to incorporate a new professional development area.”

Six schools applied for the grant, but only four were chosen to receive the funds.Fewer than 10 percent of all community schools in the state met the qualifications for the grant. Zanesville Community High School will use the funds to improve programming and learning for students.

“What we want to do is we want to have problem based learning for our Community High School students so that in their freshman and sophomore years it’s more exploratory. So we would be looking at programs, for instance, collaboration with Mid-East, helping students to find a path of something that they’re interested in.”

The project will cost $600,000. The grant is a matching grant which means Zanesville City Schools and Zanesville Community High School will match the $298,679 dollars from the grant.