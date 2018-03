The national student walkout against gun violence happened Wednesday all across the country and here in Zanesville. One event took place at Zanesville High School at 10:00 a.m. Students walked out from class and went into the school gym for the event which was supposed to last 17 minutes. As part of the school’s security plan, WHIZ News was not allowed to videotape the student rally. The event is to honor the victims killed a month ago at Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida.