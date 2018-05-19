19-year-old outfielder Juan Soto brought up to Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outfielder Juan Soto was brought up by the Washington Nationals, at 19 becoming the youngest player in the major leagues.

Soto played for three teams in the minor leagues this season and hit .362 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs. He was not in Sunday’s lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I was in shock,” Soto said. “I didn’t think it would happen that quick but I feel pretty good.”

Soto would become the youngest player to debut since Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias in 2016 and just the second Nationals player to debut at 19 years after Bryce Harper, who was 19 years, 195 days in 2012.

“He’s going to get a chance to play,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I want to put him in situations where he can succeed.”

Washington made the move one day after Howie Kendrick tore his right Achilles tendon, an injury that ended his season. Adam Eaton and Brian Godwin are also on the disabled list.

Soto started the season at Class A Hagerstown, made his debut at Class A Potomac on April 24 then moved up to Double-A Harrisburg on May 10.

Right-hander Jefry Rodriguez was optioned to Harrisburg, and outfielder Moises Sierra was designated for assignment to make room for Soto, whose contract was selected from the Senators. Washington also recalled shortstop Adrian Sanchez from Syracuse.

