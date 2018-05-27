Acadie-Bathurst wins Memorial Cup, beating Regina 3-0

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Evan Fitzpatrick made 28 saves to lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to their first Memorial Cup title, 3-0 over the host Regina Pats in the Canadian major junior championship.

Adam Holwell scored late in the first period for the New Brunswick team. Samuel Asselin made it 2-0 with 6:58 left in the third, and Ethan Crossman added an empty-netter.

Acadie-Bathurst became the first Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team to win the title since Halifax in 2013. The Western Hockey League’s Pats were trying to win their fifth title and first since 1974.

Max Paddock stopped 41 shots for Regina.

On Friday night in the semifinal, Regina beat the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs 4-2 to reach the title game. Acadie-Bathurst beat Regina 8-6 a week ago in round-robin play.