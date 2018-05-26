Accelerate spurts ahead in stretch to win Gold Cup

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Accelerate rallied in the stretch to win the $500,000 Gold Cup at Santa Anita by 4 1/4 lengths over Dr. Dorr, trained by Bob Baffert.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Accelerate ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.38 and paid $5.80, $3 and $2.10 at 9-5 odds on Saturday.

Dr. Dorr, owned by Baffert’s wife Jill, returned $4.20 and $2.60 and had his three-racing winning streak snapped. City of Light, the 6-5 favorite, was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $2.20 to show in the Grade 1 race.

City of Light’s three-race winning streak ended when Accelerate turned the tables on his rival. Accelerate finished second by a neck to City of Light in the Oaklawn Handicap last month in Arkansas.

Pavel was fourth, Prince of Arabia was fifth and Chile-bred Full of Luck finished last.