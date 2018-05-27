Amid rape allegation, Jordaan re-elected SAfrica soccer boss

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Danny Jordaan, the chief organizer of the 2010 World Cup, has been re-elected as president of the South African Football Association for a second term despite allegations made by a singer that he raped her 25 years ago.

SAFA says Jordaan won the vote late Saturday with over 95 percent of the votes. Former referee Ace Ncobo, who was to be Jordaan’s only challenger, withdrew.

Jordaan’s reputation has been seriously diminished since presiding over a successful first World Cup in Africa.

First, he was implicated in an alleged $10 million bribe South Africa was accused of paying to FIFA executives to get them to vote for the country’s hosting bid.

Last year, South African singer Jennifer Ferguson alleged Jordaan raped her at a hotel in 1993. Jordaan denies both accusations.