Ancer, Niemann, Matsuyama share Memorial lead after opening round

DUBLIN, Ohio – (AP) – Hideki Matsuyama capped a furious finish at the Memorial by holing out from 130 yards for an eagle that sent him to a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer.

Matsuyama, who won the Memorial in 2014, was in the middle of the pack until he made four straight birdies starting on the 13th hole, and then made his eagle on the 17th hole.

Tiger Woods also had a strong finish with three straight birdies late in his round, but all that did was get him back to even par. Justin Thomas, in his debut as the no. 1 player in the world, took a double bogey on the par-5 seventh near the end of his round and had to settle for a 72.