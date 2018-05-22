AP Source: New FIFA events won’t get OK before World Cup

A person familiar with the situation says FIFA President Gianni Infantino will no longer try to gain approval for a $25 billion overhaul of competitions before the World Cup as talks persist to gather support.

Faced with a deadline from a consortium of global investors, Infantino wanted the go-ahead from his FIFA Council by now to push ahead with plans for an expanded Club World Cup and the Nations League, a mini-World Cup every two years.

While the proposals were backed by leading clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, there has been resistance from UEFA, which expressed “serious reservations” about the rush to a decision on the biggest revamp of football competitions this century.

The lack of consensus prevented Infantino pursing plans for an extraordinary council meeting in mid-May as the 60-day deadline expired from a consortium of global investors who are willing to underwrite guaranteed $25 billion income from the new competitions.

The person familiar with the situation says FIFA has secured an extension from the consortium to continue negotiations with football stakeholders to overcome initial resistance. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the private negotiations.