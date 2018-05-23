Area athletes compete in DI regional track meet

PICKERINGTON, Ohio – Several area athletes competed at the DI regional track and field meet Wednesday hoping to make it to the state meet in.

The top four in each event move on to Columbus. The top eight place. The finals were held Wednesday for boys long jump, boys pole vault, boys discus, girls high jump, and girls shot put.

Two Zanesville Blue Devils competed in the long jump. Jeremiah Norman placed eighth with a top jump of 20′ 6.75″. His team mate Michael Walker finished 12th in the event.

While that was going on ZHS’s Robbie Bruce represented the Blue Devils in the pole vault. His best jump was 13′ 01″, which got him a 14th place finish.

In the girls high jump Zanesville’s Sydney Everson came in 14th with a top jump of 4’11”.

In throwing events Zanesville had two boys discus throwers make regionals. Both Ardale Brondon and Anton Brandon threw. Ardale made the finals, finishing in ninth place.

At the shot put pit both Tri-Valley’s Annie Priest and Zanesville’s Madeline Russell made it to the finals. Priest finished in eighth and Russell just missed out on qualifying for states coming in fifth with a top throw of 38′ 04″

The finals for the other field events and all track events will be on Friday.