Area athletes punch tickets to state track meet

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – A number of area athletes will be running next week at the state track and field meet in Columbus.

The Sheridan boys team dominated the DII regional meet held at Muskingum University. The Generals gained 103 points to take the boys title and a number of their athletes finished first in their events.

The Generals’ Jacob Rhodes took first place in both the boys 100 and 200 meter dash. Ethan Tabor took home the top prize in the boys 300 meter hurdles and won the boys long jump. And Kyle Clellan crossed the finished line first in the boys 800 meter run.

On the Generals girls teams Anna Foster took gold in the 1600 and 3200 meter run.

The John Glenn track team had equally as good of a performance while competing just a stones throw from their high school.

All-Ohioan Karlie Zumbro won three events; the girls 100 and 300 meter hurdles and the long jump. Her John Glenn team came in second with 49 points, just three behind regional champion Minerva.

On the boys side for the Little Muskeis Joseph Clifford won the boys 110 meter hurdles and the boys high jump.

Overall MVL athletes took first place in 12 events. You can find the compete results here. The top four in each meet move on to the state tournament in Columbus next week.

The state tournament starts on Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.