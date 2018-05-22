Arizona, Alabama to play for NCAA title

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — One putt away from elimination, Arizona won twice Tuesday and advanced to the NCAA Women’s golf championship final against Alabama.

Bianca Pagdanganan had a two-putt birdie to win the 18th hole for a 1-up victory that enabled Arizona to beat top-seeded UCLA. In the semifinals, Gigi Stoll and Sandra Nordass led the way in a 4-1 victory over Stanford.

Alabama didn’t need so many theatrics, rolling to a 4-1 victory over Kent State and then putting away Southern California, 3-1-1.

The Tide will go for its second NCAA title in the last four years. Arizona has won two NCAA titles, the last one in 2000.

Pagdanganan got it started with her eagle putt on the 18th hole that got Arizona into a playoff for the final spot in match play.