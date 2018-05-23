Arsenal hires Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger’s successor

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has hired Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger’s successor in the Premier League club’s first managerial appointment in 22 years.

The 46-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla coach has the task of restoring Arsenal to the Champions League — and ultimately deliver the club’s first Premier League title since 2004.

Emery says “Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run. I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.”