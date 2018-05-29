Atlanta United defender Garza (shoulder) out 4-6 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United defender Greg Garza will miss at least four months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The MLS team announced Tuesday that Garza had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He could miss up to six months, which would sideline him for the rest of the season.

Garza initially hurt his shoulder during the 2017 MLS All-Star Game, but hoped to avoid surgery. He re-aggravated the injury during the second half of Atlanta’s loss to the New York Red Bulls on May 20.

United is tied with Columbus for the Eastern Conference lead. Atlanta next plays Wednesday night at New England.

The 26-year-old Garza was on loan to United last season. He had two goals and five assists while starting 25 of 26 games, leading Atlanta to sign him to a contract in the offseason.