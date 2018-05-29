Ballot board to take up Ohio payday lending proposal

by Associated Press on May 29, 2018 at 2:01 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of a ballot proposal to cap Ohio’s interest rates on payday loans and impose additional regulations on the industry have been cleared to begin signature-gathering.

The state Ballot Board advanced the “Short-Term Loan Consumer Protection Amendment” on Tuesday by certifying it as a single ballot issue.

The board’s approval allows the gathering of roughly 306,000 signatures to begin. The Ohio Attorney General’s office certified a petition summary last week.

The Ohio CDC Association, which works to improve neighborhoods, is pushing the measure. It aims to reduce some of the nation’s highest interest rates on short-term loans by capping them at no more than 28 percent.

Ohio voters approved payday lending limits in 2008, but the industry has found ways to bypass those restrictions.

