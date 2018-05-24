Benefit for nurse with brain cancer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Nurses are known for taking care of others and giving selflessly. So when one local nurse was diagnosed with brain cancer her fellow nurses got to work to make sure she’s taken care of.

Trisha Simmons has been a nurse for over 10 years. When she told her nursing family about her diagnosis they knew they had to care for her. Friend and co-worker Stacey Dawkins they are having a benefit at The Barn to raise money for Simmons.

“So Jim, the owner, has been very gracious…he’s going to look at the sales at the end of the day and give back a certain percentage,” said Dawkins. “So we’re really encouraging people, like, even if you don’t know Trish just come, have something to eat, get a drink and just know that you’re helping in that way.”

Simmons is married and has two kids. The proceeds from the day will go towards any medical expenses she has and helping her family since she is unable to work. Simmons friends say she’s known for her sense of humor and they want her to know she’s loved and supported.

“When you love somebody so much that, you know, all of us do love Trish so much because she’s such an incredible person and her family is so kind and gracious and, you just, you hurt for them,” said Katie Roberts, another friend and co-worker of Simmons. “We just want to such support to them and let her know that she’s not alone in this.”

The benefit will be Sunday at The Barn from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A percentage of all food and beverage purchases from the day will be donated to Simmons. The Barn will also be donating money made from carry-out orders. There will also be raffles to participate in.

If you’re unable to attend the benefit Sunday but would like to donate you can contact Dawkins at 740-565-0011. or Roberts at 740-517-0836. Or you can call Tammy Travis at 740-447-2444.