Benefit for “warrior” nurse with brain cancer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Friends, family, support and love. The Barn hosted an event today in honor of a nurse who is battling cancer.

“Carry on, warrior”. This is the motto that Trisha Simmons is following after her recent diagnosis of brain cancer.

“I guess I’ve gotta be the warrior, but I’m just going to carry on and be as happy as I can every single day of my life and be grateful,” Trisha Simmons said.

Trisha’s daughter, Mackenzie Simmons, said this motto describes the journey perfectly and that her mother is a special person.

“She’s so funny, she’s smart, she’s so giving and beautiful, she’s just like the life of the party always,” Mackenzie Simmons said. “We created this little slogan of “carry on, warrior” for her and I feel like everybody’s just been her tribe.”



That tribe came together today to show Trisha love and support with a benefit in her honor at The Barn in Zanesville.

“It’s just a total blessing because I would never ask for help,” Trisha Simmons said, “I’m just honored by it, I would have never asked for help so this is incredible.”

A percentage today’s food and drink sales as well as a silent auction with gifts such as Ohio State tickets, a Chinese auction, and a gun raffle will all go towards benefiting Trisha and her family.



All of this was made possible by a few of Trisha’s friends and co-workers. Katie Roberts is one of them, who said she is so happy to see the amount of people that came to support Trisha.

“She’s like this ball of light and laughter, and I think this represents how much everybody loves her and wants to support her when she’s going through something so difficult,” Roberts said.

Trisha Simmons said her friends have inspired her to be a better friend herself, and wants to encourage others to stay strong in the face of hard times.

“So this is my story. And my attitude about it I feel like is everything,” Trisha Simmons said, “and my story is still going to be a good story regardless of how it goes, it’s gonna be a good story.”

Trisha’s journey is not over, but it’s her courage and support system that keeps her carrying on… as a warrior.