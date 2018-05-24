Big Red’s big inning sinks Muskies

ATHENS, Ohio — John Glenn’s season came to a disappointing end after several missed opportunities saw them fall to Steubenville by a final of 4-1 in Thursday’s Regional Semifinal.

The game got off to a promising start for the Little Muskies when they loaded the bases in the first inning with no outs, but a strikeout and inning-ending double-play saw John Glenn come up empty-handed.

Both starting pitchers, Paul Szalay and Calvin Bickerstaff, pitched scoreless baseball until the 5th inning.

John Glenn loaded the bases again in the 5th, but managed to only produce one run on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Thompson scoring Chase Karling.

The Big Red would answer with four runs in the home-half of the inning on a Carlo Biasi infield RBI single, a Gino Pierro RBI groundout, and Johnny Agresta two-run single.

The Little Muskies would load the bases again in the 6th inning, and 7th inning, but would fail to score on each occasion. They would strand 12 runners total in the game.

John Glenn finishes the season with an MVL Championship, District Championship, and overall record of 20-6.