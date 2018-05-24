Boland leaves position at USTA to take Baylor coaching job

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Boland is leaving his position as head of men’s tennis for the U.S. Tennis Association’s player development to return to college as the coach at Baylor.

The USTA announced Boland’s departure Thursday, a little more than a year after he was hired. Baylor later announced that Boland would become its director of tennis and head men’s coach.

Boland led Virginia to four national championships in five years before taking the job with the USTA, where he oversaw the coaching and training of men’s pros, juniors and collegians.

USTA general manager of player development Martin Blackman says a search for Boland’s replacement would begin immediately.