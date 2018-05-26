Buckeye Trail runs past Meadowbrook to make states

LANCASTER, Ohio – For the first time since 1979 the Buckeye Trail softball team is heading to the state tournament.

In a battle of Guernsey County foes, the Warriors run ruled Meadowbrook 10-0 in the regional championship game to advance.

Buckeye Trail did the bulk of their damage in the fourth inning when they scored six runs, including a three-run blast from from Sidney Beaver.

Pitcher Hannah Smith threw well for the Warriors as well, pitching all six innings and only giving up three hits.

Buckeye Trail moves on to Akron for the DIII state touranment where they’ll face Cardington-Lincoln. That game will be Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook’s great season comes to an end with an overall record of 18-8.