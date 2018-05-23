Cambridge Woman Hurt in One Vehicle Accident

A Cambridge woman suffered serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Tuesday night. The Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Heather Anders was driving north on I-77 just before I-70 and went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and flipped the vehicle onto its top. Anders had to be cut out of the vehicle by the Cambridge Fire Department and was flown by medical helicopter to Ohio State University Medial Center. The Patrol says she suffered serious, but not life threatening head injures. Troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident that happened just before 10:00 p.m.